Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 23,571 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,403,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,175,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $134.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $138.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

