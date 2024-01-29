Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 284.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,640,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,428,000 after purchasing an additional 99,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,064,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,211,000 after purchasing an additional 51,651 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $871,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $871,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,470 shares of company stock worth $5,635,331 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on MLI

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.