Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,523 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded up $9.80 on Friday, reaching $503.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,212,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,457. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $531.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $465.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

