Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $109.38 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

