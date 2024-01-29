Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 607.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $37,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $871,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock worth $5,635,331. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of MLI opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $49.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

