Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

