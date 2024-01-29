Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,308 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $208.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.19 and its 200 day moving average is $164.03. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $212.52.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

