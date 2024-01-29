Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Federal Signal by 155.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSS stock opened at $77.10 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

