IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Lowered by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.63.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX opened at $524.98 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $526.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

