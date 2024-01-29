IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up to $2.42

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.47. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 828,249 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,375,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,356,000 after buying an additional 363,051 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,614.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 696,383 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 888.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

