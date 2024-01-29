IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Up 47.3% in January

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the December 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.41. 1,610,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,176,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

Read Our Latest Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.