Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Barclays

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on H. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.31.

NYSE H opened at $130.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,302 shares of company stock worth $9,371,534. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

