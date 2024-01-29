Hudock Inc. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $164.40 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

