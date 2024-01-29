Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $21.25

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $21.25 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 53.52% from the company’s current price.

HUBG has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $50.50 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,152. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

