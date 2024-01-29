H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HR.UN

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of HR.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.47 and a 1-year high of C$13.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.91.

(Get Free Report)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.