Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $168.99

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.99 and last traded at $166.96, with a volume of 13078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.03 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 66.13%.
Insider Activity
In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $441,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $2,141,827.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,616 shares of company stock worth $7,700,027. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
