Horizen Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.93 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $7.82 or 0.00018675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $114.31 million and $4.93 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00055653 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00052967 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,610,962 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

