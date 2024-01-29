Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Shares Gap Up to $34.98

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.98, but opened at $36.04. Horace Mann Educators shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 70,971 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -412.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.