Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.85. 1,166,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.82. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

