Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 189.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.9% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 133,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 187.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.67. 416,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

