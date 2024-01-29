HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,099 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of APA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

APA opened at $32.11 on Monday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

Read Our Latest Report on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.