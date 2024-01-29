HM Payson & Co. Purchases New Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILF stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.