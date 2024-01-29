HM Payson & Co. Purchases 1,072 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $70.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

