HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 172.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE stock opened at $216.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.78. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

