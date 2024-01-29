HM Payson & Co. Buys 300 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $290.31 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.74 and a 12-month high of $307.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,838.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.52 and its 200-day moving average is $197.97.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

