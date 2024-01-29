HM Payson & Co. Buys 1,200 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,486.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $62.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

