HM Payson & Co. Acquires 540 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYT opened at $282.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $286.56. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

