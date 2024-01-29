HM Payson & Co. Acquires 439 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

