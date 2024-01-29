Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,675 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,717,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after buying an additional 663,417 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,190 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -128.27 and a beta of 1.70. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $398.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

