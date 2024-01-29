Highland Peak Capital LLC Has $9.58 Million Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Highland Peak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the quarter. Green Plains makes up about 4.2% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains

In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPRE

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.