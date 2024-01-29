Highland Peak Capital LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer makes up 3.9% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Super Micro Computer worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMCI stock opened at $474.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $496.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.18 and its 200 day moving average is $290.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

