Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.46.

HCAT stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $592.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 636,395 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,120,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 519,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 473,323 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

