HC Advisors LLC Sells 8,461 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

HC Advisors LLC reduced its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,772,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in New Gold by 29.7% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Gold by 109.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,965,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 48,097 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $845.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGD

About New Gold

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.