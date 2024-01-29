HC Advisors LLC Sells 11,227 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

HC Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 6.7% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HC Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

