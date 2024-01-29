HC Advisors LLC Has $789,000 Stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

HC Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGDM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $31.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42.

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

