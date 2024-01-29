HC Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.1% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,215 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 549.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,201,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,226 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.41. 1,345,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,762. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

