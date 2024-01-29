HC Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 982.9% during the third quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 129,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 117,945 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Intel by 4.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 35,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Intel by 8.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 189,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

INTC stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $43.14. 30,861,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,396,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

