Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after buying an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

