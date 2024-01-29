Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $192.99 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day moving average of $193.02. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.