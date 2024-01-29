Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. State Street Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 103.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,729,000 after buying an additional 7,287,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Monster Beverage by 102,701.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,941,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,849,000 after buying an additional 4,936,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $363,374,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 32.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,774 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

