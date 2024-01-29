Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

