Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,511 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,630 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,848 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,397,000 after buying an additional 277,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 159.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,102,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after buying an additional 1,908,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.9 %

RIVN opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

View Our Latest Report on RIVN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.