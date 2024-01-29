Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 2,947 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 133.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $413,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in Exelon by 1,558.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of EXC opened at $35.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

