Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 2,575 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 279.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Seagen by 15.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $228.74 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.33.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.