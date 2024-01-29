Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) is Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 953,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,536 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane accounts for approximately 2.8% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $86,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,025,000 after purchasing an additional 209,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 7.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 0.4 %

HLNE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,049. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.58.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.