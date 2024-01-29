Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,869,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.4 %

HAL stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

