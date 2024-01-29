Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.18% from the company’s previous close.

GH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.54. 166,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 27.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,890,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,046,000 after acquiring an additional 403,475 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 151.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 231,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 139,384 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

