Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.3 %

GO stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.