Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. 15,258,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,005,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

