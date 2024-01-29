Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 135,000 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after buying an additional 3,081,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Flex by 580,549.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Flex by 306.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.73. 2,796,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

